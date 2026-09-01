TN govt may soon pay allowance to sanitary staff instead of free food

CHENNAI: A dossier on sanitary workers’ demand for food allowances instead of free daily meals has been sent to the state government for approval, Minister A Rajmohan told the Assembly on Monday. He said the government is also considering the workers’ demand for a daily wage of Rs 832. Other demands, including job regularisation, weekly offs and maternity leave, are also under consideration, the minister added.

The government currently spends Rs 57.75 on lunch, Rs 42 on dinner and Rs 47.25 on breakfast for each worker. The workers have sought the flexibility to decide how to spend the amount based on their needs, the minister said.

“We have also raised the issue with the officials concerned. While the government may intend to provide food for the workers’ benefit, the workers say they should be allowed to decide what they want to eat. Some may prefer to have just tea and a bun and save the rest of the allowance to meet their monthly expenses,” Rajmohan said.

On working conditions, Rajmohan said 93 restrooms with changing facilities are currently available for sanitary workers and the number would be increased to 107 by September 15. He also said the government had instructed the police not to use force against protesting workers.

On welfare measures, the government has recommended compensation through TAHDCO for SHG workers Gyanakumar, Mala, Partiban and Arun Raj, who died while on duty. It is also considering providing jobs to their children. Welfare benefits and medical insurance are being extended to 3,256 SHG workers, the minister said. A special camp will be conducted for workers who have not been covered under insurance.