TN suitcase murder: Woman pressed for marriage, partner killed her, say cops

CHENNAI: Investigation into the murder of a 38-year-old woman, whose dismembered body was found in a suitcase on the Tamil Nadu Express, has revealed that the woman was allegedly killed by a 22-year-old man after she pressured him to marry her, police sources said.

On Saturday, Guduvanchery police arrested Manik Uddin Laskar (22) and his wife Bhagabati Majhi at Kashimpur in Jiribam district of Manipur in connection with the murder of Hayathun Nisha, a native of Odisha. The accused were brought to Tambaram on Sunday.

During interrogation, Manik allegedly told police that he had been in a relationship with Nisha for around six months and had grown frustrated after she began to press him to marry her. Investigators suspect that frequent fights over the issue culminated in the murder at Nisha’s rented house in Guduvanchery.

Police said Manik allegedly killed Nisha, shaved her head and dismembered the body. The body was found in a red trolley bag in an unreserved coach after the train reached Agra on August 5. Some body parts were later recovered from a large cooking vessel at her house.