After taking TNPL by storm, Deeban wants to 'enjoy cricket'

Deeban Lingesh is reaping the rewards for his patience. In his ninth season in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL), the 26-year-old bowling all-rounder has taken the tournament by storm, ending as the highest wicket-taker with 17 wickets.

But this campaign was laced with incisive bowling in the powerplay. He has given Vida Kovai Kings key breakthroughs, blazing through opposition batting lineups in no time. His ninth year playing in the TNPL, and it could not have gone any better this season.

While he may have had a few forgettable outings, he responded with wickets in Qualifier 2 tie against Trichy Grand Cholas. After being given the first ball by his captain M Shahrukh Khan, he went on to get a resounding hat-trick, and to put the icing on the cake, ended the over with a maiden. And rightfully, he was awarded the most dependable player of the tournament award after a two-wicket haul in the final, including a trademark first ball first wicket.