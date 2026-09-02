After taking TNPL by storm, Deeban wants to 'enjoy cricket'

Deeban Lingesh is reaping the rewards for his patience. In his ninth season in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL), the 26-year-old bowling all-rounder has taken the tournament by storm, ending as the highest wicket-taker with 17 wickets.
But this campaign was laced with incisive bowling in the powerplay. He has given Vida Kovai Kings key breakthroughs, blazing through opposition batting lineups in no time. His ninth year playing in the TNPL, and it could not have gone any better this season.
While he may have had a few forgettable outings, he responded with wickets in Qualifier 2 tie against Trichy Grand Cholas. After being given the first ball by his captain M Shahrukh Khan, he went on to get a resounding hat-trick, and to put the icing on the cake, ended the over with a maiden. And rightfully, he was awarded the most dependable player of the tournament award after a two-wicket haul in the final, including a trademark first ball first wicket.
“I could not play in the TNPL for the last two years due to injury. This year, I was entrusted by the team management and I wanted to justify their decision. I worked more on my bowling, improved on my line and length,” he tells CE.
But for Deeban, it was not a cakewalk. From leaving his home in Hosur at 13 years to almost not having a club to play division cricket, he has come past it all. “I was first identified by Sivaprakash sir, a Level 1 coach at a selection trial by the Krishnagiri District Cricket Association (KDCA),” he shared. Then, rising through the ranks in school-level cricket here, Deeban entered the division leagues, but injuries and under-par performances meant that he was left to search for a team. “I had injuries to my Anterior Talofibular Ligament (ATFL), anterior impingement on my ankle that was recurring for the last two years. But I knew I needed to play and Pristine CC — then a side which did not play that well in the Second Division — came calling,” he said.
Club coaches Subramania Siva and Prabhakar knew what Deeban went through but trusted him with the job. “I couldn’t get any gametime in the First Division. In Pristine CC, both the coaches backed me to play well and take the team to the First Division,” he said.
While he starred in Pristine’s journey to senior division — both with bat and ball — recurring injuries kept nagging him. “I never found time to recover properly, since I had to keep playing in those matches,” he noted.
Then, a month-long recovery this year with his personal trainer Dinesh Sadasivam got him back to full form. “Along with him, Selva Ganapathy, my mentor, supported me a lot mentally,” he said. But in all of this tough period, it was his parents that kept him going. “In today’s generation, we may not achieve much after the age of 23 or 24. So, many people have had to go to work to make ends meet. However, my parents supported me a lot. They encouraged me to try. Their support was the main reason,” he added.
While he may have not made the cut for TN’s red-ball side, Deeban wants to take this season as ‘progression’ in his career. “One of the things I learnt from the last two years is to enjoy cricket. Indha varashume ellame kedaikumnu nambi adha panna koodadhu (I shouldn’t be playing with the belief that I will get everything this year). If I set a goal for this year, it will add pressure on me. If you enjoy cricket, you will be able to show your potential,” he signed off.