Anna University to start drone trials at Chettinad airfield

CHENNAI: Anna University is preparing to begin drone trials at the Chettinad Aeronadu Aviation Hub in Kanadukathan in the first week of October, after the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) granted in-principle approval to use the airfield.

The trials will focus on Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) operations, in which drones fly beyond the pilot’s direct field of vision and are controlled using communication, navigation and surveillance systems. BVLOS capability is essential for deploying drones over long distances for medical deliveries, disaster response, agricultural surveys and industrial inspections.

The initiative is part of a three-year project by the university’s Centre for Aerospace Research to build a dedicated ecosystem for BVLOS drone testing and training. The state government has sanctioned `9.83 crore for the project under the Tamil Nadu Innovation Initiatives Scheme for 2025-26.

On August 27, TIDCO permitted CASR to establish a temporary ground control station and undertake drone testing and flight trials at the Chettinad airfield. CASR director K Senthil Kumar said the university is now putting the operational framework in place and expected to commence trials in early October.

“This project will significantly strengthen Tamil Nadu’s drone startup ecosystem and benefit students and entrepreneurs immensely. There is no such dedicated university-run drone trial facility anywhere in the country,” Senthil Kumar said. Under the new project, it plans to train over 1,500 students in unmanned aerial vehicle technologies over three years.

TIDCO’s approval is, however, limited to temporary use of the site. CASR can presently install operational equipment such as computers, monitors and generators, but cannot undertake permanent construction. TIDCO has earmarked two acres for CASR within the aviation hub. Permanent structures will be considered after the required clearances are obtained.