ATM heist trail leads TN cops to Telangana and Jaipur, suspect held

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old man, allegedly part of an interstate gang from Haryana, was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the theft of `9 lakh from an ICICI Bank ATM near Sriperumbudur on August 25. Police said another team from the same gang allegedly stole around `11 lakh from an Axis Bank ATM at Gummidipoondi two days later.

The arrested man, O Pawan Kumar, a native of Uttar Pradesh, was allegedly part of the group that carried out the Sriperumbudur heist. Police said the gang, which operated out of Haryana’s Nuh district, had split into two teams to carry out the two ATM thefts.

The arrest came after the Tambaram police traced the vehicle allegedly used in the Sriperumbudur heist to Telangana. Acting on further leads and information received from their sources, a special team travelled to Haryana in search of the suspects. The investigation eventually led the police to Jaipur, where Kumar was arrested.