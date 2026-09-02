GCC inks deal for 11 AC bus shelters

CHENNAI: Commuters waiting for buses at 11 busy locations in the city will soon have access to air-conditioned shelters equipped with drinking water, free Wi-Fi, charging points and accessible ramps. The Greater Chennai Corporation is introducing the shelters as a pilot project using CSR funds. Seven companies signed MoUs with the corporation on Tuesday in the presence of GCC Commissioner GS Sameeran and Greater Chennai Police Commissioner A Amalraj.

Unlike conventional bus shelters, the facilities will have enclosed, air-conditioned waiting areas with toughened or laminated safety glass. All these shelters will have bus route information displays, CCTV cameras and panic buttons.

The 11 locations identified are DMS on Anna Salai, Mylapore Bus Stand, Jawaharlal Nehru Road in Vadapalani, Vijay Nagar Bus Terminus in Velachery, Vadapalani Bus Stand near SIMS Hospital (incoming), SIMS Hospital (outgoing), Little Mount, Guindy, Avichi School on Arcot Road, Alandur Metro and Egmore (north and south sides).In the first phase, agreements were signed with seven entities:

Apollo Hospitals, Kauvery Hospital, Guru Nanak College, SIMS Hospital, Rohini Hotels, SRM Prime Hospital and Freyer International Logistics. The respective companies will construct, maintain the shelters and deploy a security guard at each facility. In return, they will be allowed to display advertisements at the shelters without paying charges to the corporation.

Sameeran said the initiative was part of the corporation’s efforts to modernise bus stops in areas with heavy passenger movement. Larger shelters are planned at places such as Anna Square, while some other locations will receive modern shelters without air conditioning.

GCC is also planning foot overbridges at busy locations through public-private partnerships. It has identified 56 possible locations and is preparing detailed feasibility reports for 10 of them, Sameeran said.