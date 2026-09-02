WCC brings Sister Act to stage

There’s something magical about stories that blend humour, heart, music, and a pinch of chaos. Especially when they find a new life on stage. Every theatre inspired by such a storyline brings its own flavour, energy, and creative interpretation, making the experience feel fresh while still holding on to the charm of the original. One such story is Sister Act.

Staging it as a musical adaptation in Chennai is Women’s Christian College (WCC) students, as part of their annual college play tradition which dates back to 1917 — one that brings together students as actors, musicians, and dynamic production teams. While it hadn’t always been a musical, the success of last year’s live musical show, where they performed The Sound of Music, played a key role in bringing to the audiences, yet another classic in a musical format.