Chennai Metro eyes November trial on Koyambedu-Trade Centre line

CHENNAI: The first train on the Chennai Metro Rail’s Koyambedu - Chennai Trade Centre stretch is expected by November this year on a trial basis, while uncertainty clouds the opening of the Vadapalani-Poonamallee stretch, with no word yet from the Prime Minister’s Office on when it will be inaugurated. The trial phase is expected to continue for about four months, as the system is tested before commercial operations begin.
Nearly 90% of the track work on the almost 26 km Koyambedu-Chennai Trade Centre section has been completed, T Archunan, director (projects) of Chennai Metro Rail Ltd (CMRL), told TNIE. The Metro is also considering extending the operational stretch to Alandur.
“We are planning to complete the track works in the next 10 days and discussions are on with the board to extend the stretch till Alandur,” Archunan said. About 1.5km of track work remains, including 300 metres on the double-decker section, around 150 metres at Koyambedu station and additional work in the Mugalivakkam section.
CMRL is also preparing to operate driverless trains on the stretch. The CMRL has already undertaken trials using driverless trains and has gained operational experience, while the required software has been installed on the trains, Archunan said.
Station entry and exit works on the stretch are also expected to be completed by November.
The 3.6km section between Alandur and the Chennai Trade Centre, which runs largely along Butt Road through a densely built-up corridor lined with commercial establishments and housing, is yet to be connected. Completing this work could take another 45 to 60 days, Archunan said.
While he declined to give a date for the opening, saying greater clarity is expected only next month, the officials believe trial runs could begin in November.
The opening of the Koyambedu-Alandur section, however, is unlikely before next year and could potentially take place in the first quarter, depending on the pace of the remaining works and approvals. Trial operations will begin only after traction (electrification) work is completed. That work is expected to take about another month, after which signalling trials will start.
Meanwhile, the 14.6km Vadapalani-Poonamallee section remains without a firm inauguration date. Sources said there is still no clarity on when the section would be opened, with the possibility that it could be inaugurated along with other Metro projects across the nation that are ready for commissioning.