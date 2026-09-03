Chennai Metro eyes November trial on Koyambedu-Trade Centre line

CHENNAI: The first train on the Chennai Metro Rail’s Koyambedu - Chennai Trade Centre stretch is expected by November this year on a trial basis, while uncertainty clouds the opening of the Vadapalani-Poonamallee stretch, with no word yet from the Prime Minister’s Office on when it will be inaugurated. The trial phase is expected to continue for about four months, as the system is tested before commercial operations begin.

Nearly 90% of the track work on the almost 26 km Koyambedu-Chennai Trade Centre section has been completed, T Archunan, director (projects) of Chennai Metro Rail Ltd (CMRL), told TNIE. The Metro is also considering extending the operational stretch to Alandur.

“We are planning to complete the track works in the next 10 days and discussions are on with the board to extend the stretch till Alandur,” Archunan said. About 1.5km of track work remains, including 300 metres on the double-decker section, around 150 metres at Koyambedu station and additional work in the Mugalivakkam section.

CMRL is also preparing to operate driverless trains on the stretch. The CMRL has already undertaken trials using driverless trains and has gained operational experience, while the required software has been installed on the trains, Archunan said.

Station entry and exit works on the stretch are also expected to be completed by November.