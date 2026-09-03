Child abuse: An unending cycle of trauma

On August 20, a six-year-old UKG student named Tammana Pranay Teja at Little Garden English Medium School in Visakhapatnam, was scolded and slapped by his teacher, whom some reports identify as Anuradha, over unfinished homework. CCTV footage shows, horrifyingly, how the child collapses onto the teacher’s lap. He was declared dead on arrival at a hospital. Following protests by his family, the teacher has since been booked under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Care and Protection of Child Act 2015, and police are treating the case as culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

This heart wrenching incident should open a larger dialogue about children’s rights in India. While a great deal of outrage exists following Teja’s demise, some responses to this incident include callous statements such as, “She didn’t even slap him that hard,” or “My generation faced worse from our teachers, and we still turned out fine.” The idea that something had to have been wrong with the child, rather than with the person who hit him, is shocking.

Whether the child had underlying medical conditions is irrelevant; that the teacher had no right to assault him is all that matters. Even if nothing worse than a red mark across his cheek was all he would have sustained, it changes nothing about the egregiousness of her action. Corporal punishment in schools is illegal in India, and it is held as a crime of such gravity that even a parent or guardian giving a teacher or caregiver consent to discipline a child is considered void.