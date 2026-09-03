Emerald idol of Murugan stolen from temple in TN's Madurantakam

CHENNAI: A 2¼-foot-tall emerald idol of Lord Murugan – the value of which has not been ascertained yet – was stolen from the sanctum sanctorum of Sri Maragadha Bala Dhandayuthapani Murugan Temple at Perukaranai village near Madurantakam in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to the Chithamur police, the hilltop shrine, popularly known as Nadu Palani, is managed by a private trust.

Sources said the temple had three iron doors protecting the sanctum, besides security sirens and CCTV cameras. Two unidentified persons allegedly broke into the temple in the early hours of Wednesday and removed the idol.

The theft came to light when the temple priests and administrators arrived on Wednesday morning and found the idol missing. The Chithamur police rushed to the spot and launched an investigation. Two special teams have been formed to nab the perpetrators.