How the Crocodile Bank became part of Chennai’s collective memory

It was not a usual school day. It was a Saturday and I was ready to sleep in and drift into a dreamland. But it was also the day my class was to take a trip to the Madras Crocodile Bank Trust (MCBT). Excitement got the better of me and all along the road trip down the East Coast Road, I was curious, with a tinge of fear, about seeing crocodiles up close. They were dangerous after all. Until then, these animals had only existed mostly in books, television, or stories. But once we reached the bank, taking in the enclosures and the reptiles, I felt a strange sense of comfort.

A visit to the Madras Crocodile Bank is a core memory for several Chennaiites. Some went there as schoolchildren, some went with families, and some others volunteered and went on to build careers in conservation. But visitors who came to learn about reptiles, often experienced a sense of calm from the growing bustle in the city.

As the MCBT completes 50 years, its story is no longer just about crocodiles. It is also about how a conservation project became woven into the everyday life and memories of our city. “We started on August 26, 1976,” begins Zai Whitaker, co-founder and managing trustee of the Madras Crocodile Bank Trust.