LoP Udhayanidhi asks TN CM Vijay when he will address demands of protesting sanitary workers

CHENNAI: Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday questioned when CM C Joseph Vijay, who also holds the Municipal Administration portfolio, would meet the sanitary workers who have been protesting for nearly 15 days and address their demands.

Raising the issue in the Assembly, Udhayanidhi said it had come up in the House a few days ago when School Education Minister A Rajmohan had assured that there would be positive news soon. “But there has been no such development so far,” he said.

Udhayanidhi pointed out that when the DMK was in power, and sanitary workers were protesting last year, Vijay had met them at his office.

Replying, Rajmohan said there were administrative and financial difficulties in meeting the workers’ demands. “The files for fulfilling many of their demands are ready,” he said.

Rajmohan said the government is planning to meet all associations representing sanitary workers. He also pointed out that sanitary workers had protested for more than 100 days during the previous DMK regime.

Rajmohan said he had personally met the sanitary workers twice at his office, and assured the House the government would find an amicable solution. The protesters said their primary demand is to meet CM Vijay in person and place demands, including increasing wages and making them permanent.