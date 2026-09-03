New Secretariat cum Assembly complex to come up in Chennai at Rs 1,200 cr: CM Vijay

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Thursday announced that a new integrated Secretariat and Legislative Assembly complex, spread over 20 lakh square feet, would be established in Chennai at an estimated cost of Rs 1,200 crore. However, the CM did not specify the location for the Secretariat cum Assembly complex in Chennai.

The new complex would bring all government departments together under a single administrative campus and would be equipped with modern facilities to meet the administrative requirements of the State in the coming decades and centuries, Vijay said.

The proposed complex would have fire-safety facilities, facilities for the movement and access of persons with disabilities, and infrastructure conforming to green-building standards. Adequate parking facilities, conference halls, public service centres and modern amenities for officials would also be provided.

The Chief Minister made this announcement under Rule 110 in the State Assembly. He said the decision to establish a new Secretariat complex had been necessitated by the expansion of the State government's administrative responsibilities and the severe constraints on further development at Fort St George.

Fort St George, which has served as the administrative centre of Tamil Nadu for nearly 400 years, was constructed by the East India Company on land purchased in Chennai in 1640. Construction was completed in 1644. After Madras was elevated to the status of a Presidency in 1652, the Fort became the principal seat of British administrative authority. After Independence, it continued to function as the Secretariat of the Government of Tamil Nadu and has remained a symbol of the State's administrative heritage.