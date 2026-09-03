The inheritance of art

Envelopes tucked away, just in case an emergency demanded that a letter be urgently posted. Neatly-ironed frocks and trousers waiting patiently to be handed down to at least two more branches of the family tree. Nothing was to be discarded in the hope that one day, they might prove useful.

And then came Gen Z, a generation that dismantled the old belief system of hoarding for some faraway future. For a generation raised in a world where almost everything can be ordered with a few taps, the idea of preserving a cookie tin for posterity may seem like a ridiculous ritual. Unsurprisingly, the art market is also being reshaped by this new generation. The major shift is not in the monetary value of art, but in their perception of what makes an artwork valuable in the first place. Historical norms of collecting are undergoing a reorientation as Gen Z art buyers arrive with their own grammar of aesthetics.

Traditionally, art was considered an investment. Artworks were trophies that proclaimed their owner’s status. An art connoisseur instantly earned admiration as someone blessed with fine taste and the means to afford it. Established artists were safer investments, while traditional mediums like paintings and sculptures commanded most of the attention. Art collecting, at its core, was largely about possessing something valuable enough to make its presence felt.