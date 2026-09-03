The inheritance of art

Inheritance took on many forms in our country. Some came in the shape of property, invariably accompanied by feuds fought on the fragile battlefield of family bonds. Surnames and physical features were part of the package. If your clan was known for its large ears, chances were you would be bestowed with the same. Jewellery travelled through generations, occasionally making a detour to the goldsmith for some modernisation before being passed on to the next custodian.
Then there were the mother of all inheritances — the storerooms and the steel almirahs, along with everything they lovingly hoarded within. What did these altars of accumulation bequeath to every generation? Their shelves held everything that had ever passed through the family’s daily life. Biscuit tins brought by visiting relatives from the Gulf in bulging suitcases, eagerly awaited and ceremoniously opened. Camay soap and Yardley powder, far too precious to be used.
Envelopes tucked away, just in case an emergency demanded that a letter be urgently posted. Neatly-ironed frocks and trousers waiting patiently to be handed down to at least two more branches of the family tree. Nothing was to be discarded in the hope that one day, they might prove useful.
And then came Gen Z, a generation that dismantled the old belief system of hoarding for some faraway future. For a generation raised in a world where almost everything can be ordered with a few taps, the idea of preserving a cookie tin for posterity may seem like a ridiculous ritual. Unsurprisingly, the art market is also being reshaped by this new generation. The major shift is not in the monetary value of art, but in their perception of what makes an artwork valuable in the first place. Historical norms of collecting are undergoing a reorientation as Gen Z art buyers arrive with their own grammar of aesthetics.
Traditionally, art was considered an investment. Artworks were trophies that proclaimed their owner’s status. An art connoisseur instantly earned admiration as someone blessed with fine taste and the means to afford it. Established artists were safer investments, while traditional mediums like paintings and sculptures commanded most of the attention. Art collecting, at its core, was largely about possessing something valuable enough to make its presence felt.
Younger collectors have begun rewriting these frameworks. For Gen Z, buying an artwork is an act of resonance with one’s sense of self and finding a connection with one’s identity, rather than a declaration that one has finally arrived. With regard to choices too, Gen Z has proved far more willing to go beyond the familiar, discovering emerging artists and embracing a little risk along the way. Galleries are no longer the sole gateways to artistic discovery for a generation perfectly at ease navigating digital platforms. Their appetite for accessible and affordable art that is diverse and unconventional is a clear indication that institutions will have to adapt to this new breed — one that demands authenticity and relevance. Perhaps the trophy on the wall is finally giving way to a conversation on the wall. Ultimately, one thing is certain…Gen Z is not merely inheriting art. They are reinventing the inheritance of art!