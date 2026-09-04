Chennai, neighbouring districts receive rain; wet spell to continue till Sept 8

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre has forecast light rain at isolated places, with thunderstorms at one or two places, over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal from Friday till September 8.
On Friday, light to moderate rain has been forecast at isolated places, with thunderstorms at one or two places, over Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Tiruchy, Madurai and the Western Ghats districts.
On September 8, the RMC has forecast light to moderate rain at isolated places over the Western Ghats districts, northern Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, while light rain is likely at isolated places over the rest of TN.
The RMC said a feeble trough running along and off the TN coast in the lower tropospheric levels persists, triggering the isolated rainfall over parts of the state.
No major change in maximum temperature over coastal TN, Puducherry and Karaikal during the period has been forecast. Temperatures in interior TN, however, are likely to show a slight increasing tendency and remain 2-4°C above normal in a few pockets.
In Chennai, partly cloudy weather is expected on Friday, with light to moderate rain, and thunderstorms likely in some areas during the evening and night. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 37°C and 27°C respectively. On Thursday, Palayamkottai recorded the highest maximum temperature in TN at 40.4°C. The Coimbatore airport recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the plains at 22.5°C.
Meanwhile, several parts of Chennai and neighbouring districts recorded rain on Thursday. Parts of the city, therefore, witnessed heavy traffic during the evening hours.
Port officials’ mix-up leads to 5-km tailback of heavy vehicles
An alleged mix-up by port officials over cargo vehicle allocation led to a queue of heavy vehicles stretching to nearly 5 km on the Minjur-Vandalur Outer Ring Road on Thursday. The congestion began around 8 am and continued until 4 pm. The ports have separate yards for empty and loaded vehicles. An official, however, directed both vehicle categories to the same location, resulting in the confusion.