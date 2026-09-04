Chennai, neighbouring districts receive rain; wet spell to continue till Sept 8

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre has forecast light rain at isolated places, with thunderstorms at one or two places, over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal from Friday till September 8.

On Friday, light to moderate rain has been forecast at isolated places, with thunderstorms at one or two places, over Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Tiruchy, Madurai and the Western Ghats districts.

On September 8, the RMC has forecast light to moderate rain at isolated places over the Western Ghats districts, northern Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, while light rain is likely at isolated places over the rest of TN.

The RMC said a feeble trough running along and off the TN coast in the lower tropospheric levels persists, triggering the isolated rainfall over parts of the state.

No major change in maximum temperature over coastal TN, Puducherry and Karaikal during the period has been forecast. Temperatures in interior TN, however, are likely to show a slight increasing tendency and remain 2-4°C above normal in a few pockets.