CM Vijay announces the formation of two new police districts in Chennai

CHENNAI: A new Poonamallee police district and a Thirumazhisai police sub division will be formed by bifurcating the existing Avadi police district and Poonamallee police range, respectively.

Similarly, a new Kilambakkam police district and police range will be formed under the Tambaram Commissionerate by reorganising existing jurisdictions. The announcement was made by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay in the Assembly on Thursday.

A new deputy commissioner post will be created at Kilambakkam to oversee law and order and traffic management around the Kilambakkam bus terminus. The restructuring is aimed at strengthening law and order, public safety and traffic management amid rapid urbanisation and development around Kilambakkam and Avadi.