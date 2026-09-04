CM Vijay announces the formation of two new police districts in Chennai

CHENNAI: A new Poonamallee police district and a Thirumazhisai police sub division will be formed by bifurcating the existing Avadi police district and Poonamallee police range, respectively.
Similarly, a new Kilambakkam police district and police range will be formed under the Tambaram Commissionerate by reorganising existing jurisdictions. The announcement was made by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay in the Assembly on Thursday.
A new deputy commissioner post will be created at Kilambakkam to oversee law and order and traffic management around the Kilambakkam bus terminus. The restructuring is aimed at strengthening law and order, public safety and traffic management amid rapid urbanisation and development around Kilambakkam and Avadi.
The Organised Crime Intelligence Unit will introduce ‘Office Automation with Synchronised Information System (OASIS) - Enhanced Data Gathering and Evaluation (EDGE)’, a secure, web-based intelligence and case management platform to centralise the recording, tracking, approval and dissemination of crime-related intelligence.
The system will replace paper-based workflows and reduce duplication, including the manual sharing of incident reports on WhatsApp. It will provide real-time information to senior officers and cover the entire lifecycle of a case, from field-level reporting and approval to FIR registration, amendments, document generation and dissemination.
Cases ranging from drug trafficking seizures to murder will be recorded and managed through the platform.