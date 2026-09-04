Gang kills man after his brother objects to harassment in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old daily wage labourer was allegedly beaten to death by a gang at Tiruvottiyur after his younger brother confronted them for harassing a college student. Four men have been arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

The deceased, Muniswaran of Sathangadu, was walking near the Annamalai railway gate around midnight on August 29 when the gang intercepted him, police said. The incident followed an altercation earlier that night involving Muniswaran’s younger brother Sunil (22).

Police said the gang initially mistook Muniswaran for Sunil. They realised during the conversation that he was Sunil’s elder brother.

When Muniswaran said he did not know where Sunil was, an argument broke out. Police said the gang then assaulted Muniswaran with wooden logs. He suffered severe head injuries and was rushed to Government Stanley Medical College Hospital.

Muniswaran was undergoing intensive treatment when he succumbed to his injuries on Thursday morning. Sathangadu police initally booked Yogeshwaran (22), Johnson (19), Jayanthan (19), and Jeeva (18) in connection with the assault. The case was later altered to include murder charges.