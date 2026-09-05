A two-year journey of OLTC: Writing the way through emotions and vulnerability

There is anger, grief, questions of belonging and worth, and the quiet ways in which caste can seep into how people see themselves in this world. Creating a platform to bring this deeply personal terrain, expressive arts therapist and theatre practitioner Pallavi Bhanothu (Thespian Therapist) and psychotherapist Ria (Slow Ferment With Ria) initiated Our Letters to Caste (OLTC), an “anti-caste interactive experiential performance and workshop” focusing beyond simply talking about caste to asking how it is felt, experienced, and expressed.

The initiative began in August 2024, when Pallavi and Ria, who are based in Hyderabad and Kolkata respectively, read letters they had written as part of an assignment for an Anti-Caste Mental Health Practices Diploma. OLTC began as an attempt to recreate that experience of sharing their stories with others, which gradually grew into an online workshop. Held over three hours, the first 45 minutes are devoted to the organisers’ letters. The two begin by setting ground rules and creating a space where participants can engage with a subject as heavy and vulnerable as caste while taking care of themselves and one another. They then read their letters and hold space for responses before shifting from performers to facilitators and participants from “witnesses” to active contributors.