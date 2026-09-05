Astrologer blackmails Canadian woman with ‘nude ritual’ video, held

CHENNAI: A 45-year-old parrot astrologer was arrested for threatening and trying to extort Rs 5 lakh from a Canadian citizen after convincing her to appear nude in video call for a pooja.

The Mambalam All Women Police said the suspect Isakkimuthu of Courtallam in Tenkasi district allegedly gained the woman’s confidence after meeting her at Besant Nagar beach last month for a parrot astrology consultation. The woman, a Sri Lankan Tamil who holds Canadian citizenship, had been staying in Kodambakkam for the last few months. She is interested in spirituality and had also appeared in a television programme.

According to the police, Isakkimuthu contacted the woman and claimed planetary position was causing problems in her life and that a special puja was needed. He allegedly told her the ritual would cost Rs 70,000 and asked her to join a midnight video call nude, claiming he would conduct the puja at a temple in Tamil Nadu.

After the call, Isakkimuthu allegedly demanded Rs 5 lakh from her and claimed he would circulate the video online if she failed to pay. The woman approached the Mambalam All-Women Police Station, who registered a case a under the relevant sections of the BNS and the IT Act.

The suspect was traced to Courtallam on Thursday using his mobile phone network and his bank account to which the woman had made an initial payment of Rs 70,000. He was brought to Chennai and sent for remand.