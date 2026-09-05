Chennai woman dies by suicide allegedly over dowry harassment; husband arrested

CHENNAI: The husband of a 27-year-old woman, who died by suicide allegedly due to dowry harassment, was arrested and remanded in judicial custody, police said.

Janakiraman was arrested under relevant provisions of the BNSS and the Dowry Prohibition Act in connection with the death of his wife, Bhuvaneshwari, at Kovilambakkam near Chennai on August 30.

Bhuvaneshwari, a school teacher, married Janakiraman of Eechankarani in Chengalpattu in 2024. Her parents had allegedly given 50 sovereigns of gold jewellery to her, 20 sovereigns to the groom, a car worth Rs 15 lakh and household articles as dowry.

Police said he allegedly subjected her to physical and mental harassment, demanding additional dowry. Following her death on August 30, a case was registered.

Though an inquiry report is yet to be released by Revenue Division Officer, based on the circumstances and evidence available, police arrested and remanded him on Thursday night.