IT employee dies by suicide near Ambattur

CHENNAI: An IT employee died by suicide at a Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board (TNSCB) tenement on Ambattur-Athipattu Main Road on Thursday night. Santhosh (23), of Gandhi Nagar in Avadi, who worked with an IT firm in Ambattur Industrial Estate for the past year, was found dead on the ground floor of the tenement.

According to police, Santhosh left work around 7 pm on Thursday, about two hours before his usual shift ended, and went to the TNSCB tenement at Athipattu. Around 8 pm, residents informed the Ambattur Industrial Estate police after noticing that he had died on the premises.

Police retrieved the body and sent it to Kilpauk Government Hospital for postmortem.

A case has been registered and preliminary inquiries revealed that Santhosh was reportedly in love with a woman and he allegedly took the extreme step after she rejected his proposal.

Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available through Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.