Sanitary workers suspend protest, but key demands remain unfulfilled

CHENNAI: Sanitary workers, who have been staging a protest on Ripon building premises for the past 16 days, have decided to put their agitation on hold until October 3 after the state government agreed to several of their demands, including a daily food allowance of Rs 50 and withdrawal of cases registered against them during last year’s protest.

The decision followed a two-hour meeting between representatives of Uzhaippor Urimai Iyakkam (UUI), which organised the protest, and four ministers — N Anand (Rural Development and Water Resources), Aadhav Arjuna (Public Works and Sports Development), A Rajmohan (School Education) and CTR Nirmal Kumar (Energy Resources and Law) at the Ripon building on Friday.

GCC Commissioner G S Sameeran was also present at the meeting. The ministers promised the workers that there would be “happy news” on October 3, when a second round of talks will be held. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, UUI president K Bharathi and minister Rajmohan said the government has agreed to provide a food allowance of Rs 50 per day from October. Toilets and rest areas will be provided in all 200 wards by September 30.

More than 13 cases registered against lawyers, trade union leaders and sanitary workers during their 100-day protest last year will also be withdrawn. Besides, the ministers also promised 300 new battery-operated vehicles (BOVs) for zones 4, 7 and 8, as the existing vehicles are over 10 years old and in poor condition. Of these, about 160 vehicles will be provided within a month.

They also agreed to provide appropriate compensation to nine workers who died while on duty from May to August. Raincoats will be provided by October 10. Workers will receive gloves once a week and two masks daily.