Stick to court-approved pick-up points, transport department tells omni bus operators

CHENNAI: Transport Commissioner Sigy Thomas Vaidhyan on Thursday held discussions with omni bus operators on streamlining their operations and reducing traffic congestion in the city.

The meeting, attended by officials from the CMDA and SETC, comes nearly three months after the Madras High Court set aside the transport commissioner’s order restricting omni buses bound for southern districts to the Kilambakkam bus terminus and prohibiting their entry into Chennai.

In its June 7 order, the court directed operators to follow an arrangement allowing passengers to be picked up from Porur, Surapet and Madhavaram. A department official said operators have been instructed to pick up passengers only from the locations permitted by the court and ensure that their services do not cause traffic congestion.

All Omni Bus Owners Association president A Anbalagan, who attended the meeting, said the government should first ensure adequate public transport connectivity to Kilambakkam before imposing restrictions on omni bus operations. They also flagged inadequate facilities in Kilambakkam and Mudichur.

The operators pointed out that omni buses bound for western districts continue to operate from Koyambedu.