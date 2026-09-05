University of Madras to mark 170th anniversary with display of Ramanujan’s notebook, archives

CHENNAI: From Srinivasa Ramanujan’s genius to Senate history, the University of Madras (UoM) will mark its entry into its 170th year on Saturday by soon showcasing the legendary mathematician’s handwritten notebook and the varsity’s rare archives in a special exhibit as part of its celebrations.

University officials are currently scrutinising the repository to identify significant records that can be showcased.

The exhibition is part of ‘UoM–Legacy 170’, a series of programmes planned to commemorate the university’s historic milestone. The celebrations will coincide with Teachers’ Day, observed on September 5 to mark the birth anniversary of former president and philosopher Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who is an alumnus of UoM.

The century-old proceedings and resolutions of the Senate and Syndicate, and rare gazetteers too will be part of the display at the historic Senate House.

The exhibition is aimed at bringing the university’s rich institutional legacy to the public and giving visitors an opportunity to view documents that trace its academic and historical journey.

Registrar Rita John said the exhibition would help create greater awareness about the university’s contribution to education and public life. “We aim to bring the legacy of the varsity to common people,” she said. It will take some time to identify some of the rare documents. “Thereafter we will announce the exhibition dates,” added Rita John.

The university has planned academic, sports, cultural and awareness programmes across its five campuses over the next few weeks. These include ‘Acumen 170’, an e-poster competition; ‘Triumph 170’, featuring cricket and badminton; ‘Mosaic 170’, covering dance, music and literary events; ‘Thirai 170’, a reel and short-video competition; and ‘Awaken 170’, an education-for-all awareness marathon.