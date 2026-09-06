Cybercrime police arrest businessman for ‘derogatory’ social media post on CM Vijay

CHENNAI: Chennai city cybercrime police on Saturday arrested entrepreneur and Wintrack Inc founder Prawin Ganeshan (35) over an allegedly derogatory social media post referring to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and an actress.

Police said the post, uploaded in June while Ganeshan was in Guangdong, China, carried an advertisement for intimate products along with remarks about Vijay and the actress. Ganeshan subsequently deleted the post after it drew criticism online.

The South Chennai cybercrime unit registered a case based on a complaint from a social activist who had saved a screenshot of the post and its URL, police said. Following the complaint, police launched an investigation and issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against Ganeshan on the instructions of Chennai Police Commissioner A Amalraj. Ganeshan arrived at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi from Hong Kong in the early hours of Saturday, where immigration officials detained him after the LOC was flagged.

Around 3 am, Ganeshan posted on X that he had been escorted by CISF and immigration officials to the IGI Airport police station. He said he had not been informed of the FIR details and sought assistance from lawyers in Delhi to contest transit-remand proceedings.

A Chennai cybercrime team subsequently reached Delhi. Ganeshan was produced before a magistrate and police obtained transit remand to bring him to Chennai. He is expected to be produced before a court on Sunday, police said.

Ganeshan, also the founder of Kamakart, came into the spotlight in 2025 after Wintrack accused Chennai Customs officials of demanding bribes and harassing the company over its imports.