Strikes, shots, and century

Abzal hit a crucial 112 against Pudukkottai to help Kallakurichi win in the TNCA Inter District U-23 Tournament 2026-27. Batting first, Abzal’s ton set the tone for Kallakurichi to post 344/8 in 50 overs. In reply, Pudukkottai were all out for 230 with left-arm spinner Yeshwanth taking 5/49.

Brief scores: At Madurai: Group A: Kallakurichi 344/8 in 50 ovs (Abzal 112, Samraj 71, P Hariharan 41, AP Srimaharaj 40, N Devan 34, S Arunachalam 3/43) bt Pudukkottai 230 in 42.4 ovs (Abishek Yadav 89, G. Keerthivasan 50, R. Poosalar 34, Yeswanth (las) 5/49); Vellore 123 in 35.2 ovs (J. Rohan 4/36) lost to Madurai 127/4 in 24.2 ovs (S. Siva Devan 63 n.o); At Karur: Group C: Karur 252/7 in 50 ovs (Arulkumaran 34, Pradesh 37, Varun Gandhi 58, Vellapandi 4/47) lost to Tirunelveli 253/6 in 41.1 ovs (Gosic Vijay 63, M Manoj Rajan 64, Vellapandi 51 n.o, Altino John 34, Mohammed Irfan 3/49); Namakkal 276/8 in 50 ovs (S Dhanasekaran 36, M Nizar Ali 106, 110b, 9x4, Aswin Adhav 33, L Abinandhan 34 n.o, M Marudhupandi 3/75) bt Virudhunagar 114 in 36.5 ovs (C Ilaiyabharathi 3/29, C Bharathkumar 3/24); At Dharmapuri: Group E: Tiruvannamalai 308/5 in 50 ovs (J. Jai Simha 109 n.o, 89b, 7x4, 3x6, J. Jaisuriya 32, A Pugazh 77) bt Dharmapuri 133 in 25.2 ovs (AS Rishith Adhavan 32, T Reahan Ahmed 4/23, J Jai Suriya 3/28); Villupuram 264 in 47.5 ovs (S Soumo Deep Aravind Manna 121, 103b, 15x4, 3x6, R Tamil Maran 43, S Mukundhan 4/48, S Muthu Kumar 3/25) lost to Kancheepuram 265/6 in 38.2 ovs (M Sanjeevan, 104, 98b, 10x4, 4x6, AK Raja Gopalan 67); At Salem: Group G: Sivagangai 126 in 24 ovs (L Praveen Kumar 56, Thasish Kannan 3/18, R. Kirubakar (leggie) 5/21) lost to Coimbatore 129/4 in 16 ovs (R Kishore 67); Salem 320/7 in 50 ovs (GM Gokul 34, K Karun Danush 72, S Shivajana 60, VG Pugal Vishnu 41, V Nakul Varshan 43 n.o, R Vignesh 4/53) bt Mayiladuthurai 215 in 44.4 ovs (M Srivatsan 47, E Parasuram 36, RM Sudhir 43, V Nakul Varshan 5/41); At Tirupur: Group H: Tirupur 186 in 38 ovs (S Jeeva 44, K Kamaladhithyan 31, S Jeeva 44, BN Tharun Kumar 3/12) bt Krishnagiri 66 in 23.2 ovs (SJ Arun Kumar 4/20); Ramanathapuram 75 in 25.5 ovs (K Shiyamganesh 4/31, A Ajim Farvase 3/11, BG Dev Arjun 3/10) lost to Nagapattinam 76/6 in 22 ovs (N Sri Mukilan 4/15).