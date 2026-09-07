Strikes, shots, and century

Abzal hit a crucial 112 against Pudukkottai to help Kallakurichi win in the TNCA Inter District U-23 Tournament 2026-27. Batting first, Abzal’s ton set the tone for Kallakurichi to post 344/8 in 50 overs. In reply, Pudukkottai were all out for 230 with left-arm spinner Yeshwanth taking 5/49.
Brief scores: At Madurai: Group A: Kallakurichi 344/8 in 50 ovs (Abzal 112, Samraj 71, P Hariharan 41, AP Srimaharaj 40, N Devan 34, S Arunachalam 3/43) bt Pudukkottai 230 in 42.4 ovs (Abishek Yadav 89, G. Keerthivasan 50, R. Poosalar 34, Yeswanth (las) 5/49); Vellore 123 in 35.2 ovs (J. Rohan 4/36) lost to Madurai 127/4 in 24.2 ovs (S. Siva Devan 63 n.o); At Karur: Group C: Karur 252/7 in 50 ovs (Arulkumaran 34, Pradesh 37, Varun Gandhi 58, Vellapandi 4/47) lost to Tirunelveli 253/6 in 41.1 ovs (Gosic Vijay 63, M Manoj Rajan 64, Vellapandi 51 n.o, Altino John 34, Mohammed Irfan 3/49); Namakkal 276/8 in 50 ovs (S Dhanasekaran 36, M Nizar Ali 106, 110b, 9x4, Aswin Adhav 33, L Abinandhan 34 n.o, M Marudhupandi 3/75) bt Virudhunagar 114 in 36.5 ovs (C Ilaiyabharathi 3/29, C Bharathkumar 3/24); At Dharmapuri: Group E: Tiruvannamalai 308/5 in 50 ovs (J. Jai Simha 109 n.o, 89b, 7x4, 3x6, J. Jaisuriya 32, A Pugazh 77) bt Dharmapuri 133 in 25.2 ovs (AS Rishith Adhavan 32, T Reahan Ahmed 4/23, J Jai Suriya 3/28); Villupuram 264 in 47.5 ovs (S Soumo Deep Aravind Manna 121, 103b, 15x4, 3x6, R Tamil Maran 43, S Mukundhan 4/48, S Muthu Kumar 3/25) lost to Kancheepuram 265/6 in 38.2 ovs (M Sanjeevan, 104, 98b, 10x4, 4x6, AK Raja Gopalan 67); At Salem: Group G: Sivagangai 126 in 24 ovs (L Praveen Kumar 56, Thasish Kannan 3/18, R. Kirubakar (leggie) 5/21) lost to Coimbatore 129/4 in 16 ovs (R Kishore 67); Salem 320/7 in 50 ovs (GM Gokul 34, K Karun Danush 72, S Shivajana 60, VG Pugal Vishnu 41, V Nakul Varshan 43 n.o, R Vignesh 4/53) bt Mayiladuthurai 215 in 44.4 ovs (M Srivatsan 47, E Parasuram 36, RM Sudhir 43, V Nakul Varshan 5/41); At Tirupur: Group H: Tirupur 186 in 38 ovs (S Jeeva 44, K Kamaladhithyan 31, S Jeeva 44, BN Tharun Kumar 3/12) bt Krishnagiri 66 in 23.2 ovs (SJ Arun Kumar 4/20); Ramanathapuram 75 in 25.5 ovs (K Shiyamganesh 4/31, A Ajim Farvase 3/11, BG Dev Arjun 3/10) lost to Nagapattinam 76/6 in 22 ovs (N Sri Mukilan 4/15).
U14 cricket selections
The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association will conduct an open selection trial for U14 boys ahead of the domestic season 2026-2027 from September 21-24 at MAC ‘B’ Nets in the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Players born on or after September 1, 2012 and on or before August 31, 2014 are eligible to participate in the trials.
Players who are born (birth in Tamil Nadu) / residing (resident) / studying (education) within the jurisdiction of Chennai (Tamil Nadu) and provide valid supporting documents will be permitted to participate in the trials. Players from Chennai may register online through the link available on the TNCA Website (www.tnca.in). Online registration opens on September 7 (10:00 am). The last date for online submission is September 14. (6:00 pm). After verification and validation of forms and documents, eligible players will receive an email with details of the reporting date, time and venue for the selections. Players must enter a valid mobile number, email ID, and Aadhaar number during registration.