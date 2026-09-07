AI in education: How teachers are tackling student dependence on AI

The challenge, teachers say, presented itself in 2019. Recalling the first such incident, C Anupama, assistant professor, Department of English, Women’s Christian College, shares, “There is this story by Jayakanthan titled ‘Trial by Fire’ and there was a girl who registered her research topic on it. But her entire term paper was on another author’s book, maybe it had a similar title, but she submitted it and we found out that she had used AI.” The student then hadn’t realised that AI can misunderstand information or rely on incorrect data and generate responses.

Archna Prasad, principal of MOP Vaishnav College for Women, asserts that students’ dependency on AI has grown exponentially since after the Covid-19 pandemic. “It is quite funny that students don’t realise that teachers can identify the language of AI. Especially because, today teachers are aware of AI and are using it as a tool to help make notes for class or integrate updated concepts. So, when students’ assignments or a thought paper is written in the same language that AI uses, it becomes very evident.”

While teachers admit that they cannot expect students to not use AI completely, they flag concerns with students not engaging critically with concepts and developing a genuine understanding of the ideas even if they may be generated by AI. Deepthi V, assistant professor, Department of Journalism, Madras Christian College, says, “Not just one or two, but almost everyone I was mentoring for research had used AI to generate their research ideas last year. When I asked them to explain their topic, they weren’t able to. They were struggling. Because they didn’t understand the topic itself, what they submitted was also copy-pasted from AI.”

These challenges have compelled teachers to rethink and adapt the ways in which they assess students today. Apart from colleges and universities including AI detectors in their courseware, these teachers have had to individually create alternative ways of assigning homework.

To encourage students to write by themselves, Anupama says that students have now been mandated to write their term papers during class hours, allowing them the time to research, with or without the aid of AI, at home. Deepthi adds that many of the assignments have been made more practical, where students are asked to go out on the field, or stage a play, etc., instead of submitting lengthy, written assignments. Colleges too are mandating courses on prompt engineering, on responsible AI usage, and more, so as to empower teachers with a better understanding of technology, hoping that they would impart the same values in students.