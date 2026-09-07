Chennai may receive rain on Sept 10, ghat districts till September 12

CHENNAI: Light to moderate rain is is expected likely at isolated places over north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, while the rest of the state may receive light rain, on September 10, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC).

In Chennai, partly cloudy conditions are likely, with temperatures expected to remain around 36-37°C during the day and 26-27°C at night. Light rain accompanied by thunderstorms may occur in some areas, the bulletin said.

Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is likely at isolated places over the Western Ghats districts on Tuesday, with moderate rain expected in the region from Wednesday through Saturday.

For September 8, light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is likely at isolated places over the Western Ghats districts, while light rain with thunderstorms may occur at isolated places over the rest of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Moderate rain is likely at isolated places over the Western Ghats districts on September 9 and 10.

The RMC has forecast moderate rain at isolated places over the Western Ghats districts on September 11 and 12, with light rain possible at isolated places elsewhere in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.