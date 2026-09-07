Chennai: Minor among four held for murdering migrant worker in tiff over cigarettes

CHENNAI: A migrant worker was allegedly beaten to death by four people, including a minor, after he refused to give them cigarettes at Nolambur on Saturday night. The police said the four were under the influence of alcohol at the time.

Nolambur police identified the accused as Vaseegaran (20), Sabari (19), Ajay (18), and a 17-year-old boy who had dropped out of school a few years ago. The other three were unemployed. The deceased, Abhijeeth (54) of West Bengal, was working at a construction site in Nolambur.

Around 10 pm, the four allegedly approached Abhijeeth while he was standing outside the site and asked him for cigarettes. When he refused, an argument broke out and they allegedly assaulted him.

Hearing his screams, other workers at the site came out, following which the assailants fled.

While Abhijeeth was taken to a nearby private hospital, he was declared brought dead. Nolambur police registered a case and sent the body to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

Police apprehended the four on Sunday morning. Vaseegaran, Sabari and Ajay were remanded in judicial custody, while the minor was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and sent to a government observation home.