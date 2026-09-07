Hearse van used in ATM heist in Tiruvallur district retrieved

CHENNAI: A day after an ATM containing cash was stolen from Koodapakkam near Vellavedu in Tiruvallur district, the police recovered the vehicle which was used to carry the machine on Sunday. The police said that the vehicle, a hearse van used in funeral services, contained parts of the ATM machine. It was found near Pappanchatram near Kundrathur.

A senior police officer said, “We have recovered the parts and sent them for forensic examination. We are conducting inquiries to trace the group and arrest them.”

The ATM, installed by a private bank along the Chennai-Tirupati national highway, was found missing by customers on Saturday morning.

The police suspect the burglars disabled the alarm and CCTV camera before cutting through the structure with a welding machine and removing the entire ATM, which reportedly had around `10 lakh. Preliminary inquiries revealed that the ATM had no security guard.