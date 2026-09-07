Jeddah-bound Malaysia Airlines diverted to Chennai following technical snag, full emergency declared

A Malaysia Airlines flight from Kuala Lumpur to Jeddah was diverted to Chennai on Monday after a technical issue involving one of its engines, prompting authorities to declare a full emergency at the airport.

Malaysia Airlines flight MH156, carrying 186 people, landed safely at Chennai airport, following which emergency response arrangements were activated, an airport official said.

The technical issue involved Engine No. 2 of the aircraft, the official said.

“Further assessment of the aircraft and the technical issue is being carried out by the airline and relevant technical teams,” the spokesperson said.

Airport operations remained normal following the aircraft’s safe landing, the spokesperson added.

(With inputs from PTI)