The Rotary Rajan Eye Bank Eye Donation Awareness Rally urges the public to gift sight

Rotary governor Sriram Divvuri and Dr Poornima, president, Rotary Club of Madras, T Nagar, were also present. More than 1,500 rotaractors and interactors from various colleges and schools participated in the rally, inspiring more people to pledge their eyes for donation. Speaking on the occasion, Arun pledged his eyes for donation and urged the public to come forward and make a similar commitment.