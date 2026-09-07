The Rotary Rajan Eye Bank Eye Donation Awareness Rally urges the public to gift sight

Continuing their 24-year long tradition of creating awareness about eye donation, The Rotary Rajan Eye Bank Eye Donation Awareness Rally was organised on Sunday by Rajan Eye Care Hospital and Rotary Rajan Eye Bank. Th event encouraged people to pledge their eyes to help restore sight to those affected by corneal blindness. The rally was flagged off by the health minister Arun Raj, along with celebrities Shanthanu and Keerthi Bhagya Raj.
Rotary governor Sriram Divvuri and Dr Poornima, president, Rotary Club of Madras, T Nagar, were also present. More than 1,500 rotaractors and interactors from various colleges and schools participated in the rally, inspiring more people to pledge their eyes for donation. Speaking on the occasion, Arun pledged his eyes for donation and urged the public to come forward and make a similar commitment.
He highlighted Tamil Nadu’s leadership in organ donation and emphasised that restoring vision to a person with corneal blindness can transform a life. Dr Mohan Rajan, chairman, Rajan Eye Care Hospital, emphasised the important role of celebrity endorsement in strengthening public awareness.
Dr Sujatha Mohan, director, Rotary Rajan Eye Bank, participated in the rally along with doctors, staff and students of Rajan Eye Care Hospital. The dignitaries and participants reaffirmed their commitment by signing the Eye Donation Pledge, strengthening the campaign’s call for greater public participation. The message of the campaign was, ‘Donate eyes. Gift sight. Let your vision live on.’