Sixth edition of Chennai Kaalpandhu League kicks off, 700 government school students to take part

CHENNAI: The sixth season of the Chennai Kaalpandhu League was inaugurated here with 700 boys and girls from government school on Monday. The Under-13 league features 43 teams representing 30 schools. The league is run with the backing of LatentView Analytics.

The tournament was inaugurated by Akhil Prakash, Chief Operating Officer, Chennaiyin FC, at Pavendar Bharathidasan Play Field, Shenoy Nagar.

The week-long league provides young players with an opportunity to experience organised competition, develop their football skills and learn the value of teamwork and discipline. “It is wonderful to see so many young students getting the opportunity to experience organised football at this age. LatentView’s initiative in creating a platform like CKL is highly commendable. When companies come forward with initiatives like these, it not only contributes to improving the overall well-being and lifestyle of children but also helps identify and nurture sporting talent at the grassroots. CKL gives children the space to discover their potential, build confidence and develop discipline through sport,” he said.