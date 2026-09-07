The enduring charm of Three-in-a-Row

Among the myriad traditional games I have encountered over the years, there is one that speaks to me more than most. In the South, it is called Kattam Vilayattu. In parts of North India, it is often known as Teen Goti, literally ‘three pieces’. Our ancestors, it would seem, were not always terribly creative when it came to naming games. Kattam Vilayattu belongs to a long tradition of three-in-a-row games that have been played across the world for centuries. The idea itself has always intrigued me. Why three?

The more one looks, the more the number appears everywhere. Almost every culture has a holy trinity. In Christianity, there is the Father, the Son, and the Holy Ghost. In Hinduism, Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva. Go further back into ancient belief systems and the pattern emerges again and again. This gives us some idea about what could have been an inspiration for the game.