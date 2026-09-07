TVK functionary hacked to death in Chennai, five held

2009 murder likely to be motive: Police

According to Shastri Nagar police, the arrested men have been identified as Bharani, Rakesh, Naresh, Manikandan and Hariharan, all natives of Chennai. Preliminary investigation suggests that the 2009 murder of Siva alias Sivakumar in Adyar, a case in which Kannan was an accused, may have been the motive for Saturday’s attack. Police said Bharani, who was arrested on Sunday, is Siva’s nephew. Police had attributed the 2009 killing to a personal dispute involving a woman.

On Saturday, Kannan was chatting with his friends at Vannandurai around 9.30 pm, when the gang arrived on three motorcycles carrying sickles and knives. Noticing them, Kannan tried to flee, but the assailants chased and hacked him, killing him on the spot, police said.

Though his friends attempted to intervene, the gang allegedly threatened them with knives and fled the scene. Upon receiving information of the attack, police sent Kannan’s body to Government Royapettah Hospital for postmortem examination. CCTV footage from the locality, which captured parts of the attack, was examined as part of the investigation.

Following the murder, Kannan’s relatives staged a protest demanding action against those responsible. They dispersed after senior police officers assured them that the assailants would be apprehended. While the revenge angle remains the primary line of investigation, police said other possible motives are also being examined.