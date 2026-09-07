Where stories step out of the shadows: Two city-based art collectives provide a stage for independent films

Chennai is filled with film students waiting to step into the world of silver screen, aspiring directors who shoot whenever they can, critics and enthusiasts who discusses their favourite filmmakers, and audiences who turn up for films that have travelled the world. Amid the city’s active relationship with cinema, what happens to filmmakers with no production house backing?

It was this question of doing art “with what you have” that brought together ING Art House: Kalai in everythING and Art is War Collective. The two city-based art communities are all set to launch their first edition of Nizhalgal Underground Film Festival (NUFF).

Pradeep CG, a representative of the festival, says that NUFF is a step toward creating more spaces for films and filmmakers — outside the mainstream. “There is no need to wait for a budget or any other external things to make the art happen. All you need is a story, camera and actors,” he says.