A Nayak era Krishna temple in Madurai

Madurai, well known for the celebrated Minakshi-Sundareshwarar temple, also has many Vishnu shrines, such as the famous Koodal Azhagar temple, which is one of the Divya Desams. However, there are other temples for this deity, though not as old and not as well-known. One among these is the temple for Krishna known as the Madanagopala Swami temple which was built in the 16th century when the Vijayanagaga Emperors were ruling South India and their feudatories, the Nayak kings were reigning in the Madurai area. This temple has a five-tier gopuram, covered with many sculptures, at the entranceway. Devotees then enter a mandapam belonging the Nayak style of architecture, in which are two shrines for Hanuman. One is for Panchamukha Hanuman and the other is for Sanjeevi Hanuman. To the left of this pillared hall is the shrine for Sudarsana (Chakrattazhvar), whose image like those eleswhere has Yoga Narasimha on the rear. Worshippers have to pass through another mandapam to reach the main sanctum. Paintings of Garuda and Hanuman and also two dvarapalakas (door-keepers) adorn the entrance to the main shrine.

The principal deity is the grand image of Madanagopala Swami (Venugopala), approximately four feet high, with four hands (chaturbhuja). The upper hands hold the sankha and chakra, while the lower two hold the flute (venu). This deity also called Deiviha Vasudevan, is flanked by his consorts Rukmini and Satyabhama. It is believed that those who want to excell in music should worship Madanagopala Swami. The utsava-murti (processional image) is Vishnu in a standing pose with four arms, with Goddesses Sridevi and Bhudevi on either side.