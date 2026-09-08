Into the dark bloody world

I keep forgetting to mention the most crucial part of the game — which is that Coen is also a vrakhir. He’s only part Vampire — he’s a dawnwalker, who can face sunlight and live as a human in the mornings. Which means that in this game, he personifies hustle culture. He’s awake morning and night, getting twice the amount of work done making the rest of us look bad. And he harnesses a different set of powers (which allows for some really cool gameplay dynamics). In the daytime, he perfects his “witch” abilities, which let him hex enemies around him. And at night, he has some really powerful claws and some cool traversal methods. Once you unlock it, you can even actually run around as a wolf-like animal at night at super speed! Which is much more fun than fast travel in my honest opinion.

I’m curious to know what others think about the combat mechanics — because I did find it a bit challenging and interesting. The blocking mechanic can get quite complex as it also overlaps with special abilities, and it’s a bit annoying that the stamina bar exhausts very easily. It’s crucial for us to equip Coen with the right armor, charms, and weapons to make sure it doesn’t cause issues in large gauntlet-type situations that are so frequent in the game.

I got a review edition of the game to play on the PS5. It plays excellent on it with the controller, and would suggest you try it out if you have been yearning for a good RPG. This game has been an absolute 10/10 for me - and I’m hoping to have some time to replay it in future with slightly altered decisions to just mess around a bit more and see things I’ve missed. It’s a must buy if you enjoyed Witcher 3, Ghost of Tsushima, or some of the later Assassins Creed games.