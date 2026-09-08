Man stabbed to death outside Tasmac outlet in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old daily wage labourer was stabbed to death and two others were injured after an altercation broke out near a Tasmac outlet on Chinnamanthur Road in Manali on Sunday night. The deceased was identified as N Ramaraj (35). The injured, B Raja (52) and V Perumal (43), are undergoing treatment at the Stanley Hospital.

Police said the three men, who were friends, were consuming alcohol in front of the Tasmac outlet around 9.15 pm when Y Murali (35), a painter, and R Loganathan alias Pattu (32) arrived at the spot armed with kitchen knives.

According to police, the duo had an ongoing dispute with Ramaraj’s friend, Gnanam, following an argument over a game of Daya Basu, a traditional board game. The duo came to the spot looking for Gnanam. As Gnanam was not there, the suspects allegedly questioned Ramaraj and his friends about his whereabouts.

During a heated argument, Murali and Loganathan allegedly attacked the trio with knives. Ramaraj died on the spot while Raja and Perumal were injured. The duo was arrested on charges of murder on Monday.