Two flights make emergency landing in Chennai after technical issue

CHENNAI: Two international flights made emergency landing at Chennai airport on Monday after developing technical issues mid-air. A Malaysia Airlines flight carrying 186 people from Kuala Lumpur to Jeddah was diverted to Chennai after a technical issue involving its engine, triggering a full emergency at the airport.

Flight MH156 declared a full emergency at 4.07pm and was initially expected to arrive at 4.40pm. The aircraft landed safely at 4.44pm and was assigned Bay 45. Later, Air India Express flight IX682, carrying 179 people from Tiruchy to Singapore, was diverted to Chennai following a technical issue.

Chennai airport declared a local standby at 5.38pm and kept emergency response agencies on alert. The aircraft, which was initially expected at 5.51pm and assigned Stand 43L, landed safely at 5.52pm and vacated the runway on its own power.

Both the aircraft were subjected to assessment by engineering and technical teams. There were no reports of injuries or other untoward incidents, and airport operations remained normal, airport sources said.