Chennai Metro Water seizes illegal pumps during special drive

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Metro Water) on Monday seized 34 illegally installed water-suction motors from residential areas and hostels across seven zones in the city during a special inspection. The motors were seized from Tondiarpet, Ambattur, Anna Nagar, Teynampet, Kodambakkam, Adyar and Perungudi zones.
According to Metro Water, the board has formed special monitoring teams across all 15 zones to prevent the illegal use of electric motors on water connections and public pipelines. Such motors reduce water pressure and affect equitable distribution to other consumers, the officials said.
During the inspection, the teams found illegal motors in several localities, including MKB Nagar, Mogappair, Choolaimedu, Valluvarkottam, Trustpuram, R Nagar, Kottivakkam and Kandanchavadi.
The 34 motors were immediately seized and notices were issued to the owners.
The board warned strict action under relevant legal provisions would be taken against those found illegally installing or using motors to draw water from pipelines.
The latest seizure comes after 55 illegal water-suction motors were earlier confiscated from the Adyar zone alone, taking the total number of such motors seized so far to 89.
Metro Water said the special monitoring drives would continue across the city and urged residents not to use illegal motors, stating the practice disrupts water pressure and deprives other consumers of regular and equitable water supply.