From editing to VFX, Lights Camera Women is creating a space for women in cinema

Wherever a woman enters, there is a need to carve out a space for herself, as these setups are not often built with her in mind. The creative industry of cinema is no different. Here, too, women are pushing their way in, finding each other, and increasingly, creating spaces they wished had existed before.

For filmmaker Navya Nagesh, that thought became the starting point for Lights Camera Women (LCW), an independent collective that aims to empower women across all 24 crafts of filmmaking.

The idea came from Navya’s own journey through the industry. Currently working on her debut feature and pitching it to producers, she says navigating the industry, looking for the right people, and building relationships made her realise the need for a space where women could meet, talk, and just exist. “I always wanted a space to be there for women to discuss, have conversations, and be visible. At that point, I thought, why am I waiting for someone else to create a community when I can start it?” recalls Navya.