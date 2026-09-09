GCC issues norms for action against run-down buildings

CHENNAI: The city corporation on Tuesday issued detailed guidelines to identify and take action against dilapidated and dangerous buildings to reduce risks to the occupants, passersby, and residents of neighbouring properties.

Speaking to TNIE, a corporation official said the guidelines are followed during every monsoon. However, this year, the civic body has decided to rope in the Public Works Department, Anna University or IIT Madras for a structural stability assessment and issue formal stability certification in cases where Zonal Executive Engineers cannot determine a building’s safety.

Based on the assessment, owners of buildings found repairable will be issued notices from the respective RDCs to carry out the recommended repairs within a specified timeframe.