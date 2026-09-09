GCC issues norms for action against run-down buildings

CHENNAI: The city corporation on Tuesday issued detailed guidelines to identify and take action against dilapidated and dangerous buildings to reduce risks to the occupants, passersby, and residents of neighbouring properties.
Speaking to TNIE, a corporation official said the guidelines are followed during every monsoon. However, this year, the civic body has decided to rope in the Public Works Department, Anna University or IIT Madras for a structural stability assessment and issue formal stability certification in cases where Zonal Executive Engineers cannot determine a building’s safety.
Based on the assessment, owners of buildings found repairable will be issued notices from the respective RDCs to carry out the recommended repairs within a specified timeframe.
If the assessment recommends demolition to eliminate the risk, the corporation will issue a notice to the owner under Section 258 of the CCMC Act. A copy of the notice and stability certificate will also be served on tenants. If the owner fails to comply, the corporation will undertake the demolition and recover the cost from the owner. Anyone refusing to vacate a dangerous building despite an order may be removed with police assistance.
Officials have also been directed to check whether any court case is pending between owners and tenants and comply with relevant court orders, if any.
Divisional AEs and JEs have been instructed to identify dangerous buildings during routine inspections, and the concerned AEE and EE will assess the building’s age, condition, and structural safety. The guidelines apply to both private and government buildings.