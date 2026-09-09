Madras Musical Association Choir is bringing Baroque to Chennai

The production also asks the musicians to enter the sound world in which Henry Purcell wrote the opera. The orchestra will use a harpsichord instead of a piano, while the singers will perform in a Baroque style. Augustine says, “The interpretation part comes from the trying to bring alive the style which was prevalent in that time. The singing, the playing of the instruments is in the Baroque style.” For MMA, the production also continues a much older relationship with Western classical music.

Then and now

Augustine traces the association’s beginnings to European musicians who performed Western music in Chennai for their own communities. Indian musicians later learnt the form and continued the work after the Europeans left in the 1950s.

Today, the MMA is attempting an opera with its own musicians and singers. “We try to produce music with our own people, for our own people. Music for the community, by the community,” Augustine says.

The opera will bring together the choir, principal soloists, Chamber Orchestra, and members of the MMA Choir in a production directed and choreographed by Deepa Nambiar. For Augustine, it is also an experiment. “We thought we’ll start with an English opera. Let’s see how it goes with the public. We may think about doing something bigger.”