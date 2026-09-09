Paryushan on the Plate: The art of less

A time for self-discipline, introspection, fasting, and seeking forgiveness, Paryushan invites the Jain community to pause and embrace simplicity. While food forms an intrinsic part of the observance, the festival’s essence extends to finding meaning in restraint and conscious choices.

For chef Aruna Vijay, Paryushan is often looked at much through the lens of food. In Chennai, home to a strong Marwari and Gujarati community, the festival is celebrated in a “meaningful and beautiful way”, bringing people together for prayers and reflection.

But its lessons can also be found in everyday acts — “not getting angry, not wasting food on your plate, being more conscious about what you consume, or even saying a prayer before you eat”, says Aruna. She adds, “These may sound like very small things, but I think that is actually the beauty of Paryushan. It teaches you that spirituality does not always have to be something grand.”

The food, too, is finding new expressions across generations. A Paryushan-friendly thepla, for instance, could become a paneer-filled taco, with the rules remaining unchanged even as the approach evolves. Calling the perception of Paryushan cooking as restrictive is a “very big misconception”, Aruna says the festival is an opportunity to explore “such a wide variety of legumes, pulses and grains” and rediscover ingredients that are often overlooked through the year.

And perhaps creativity need not always mean reinventing a dish. Sometimes, as Aruna points out, “the most exciting thing you can do is rediscover something that has almost been forgotten” — whether it is a recipe from a grandmother’s kitchen or a humble ingredient finding its way back onto the plate. With that spirit of tradition, experimentation and rediscovery in mind, CE brings together a range of dishes to inspire your Paryushan table.