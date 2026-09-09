Chennai

Paryushan on the Plate: The art of less

As Paryushan celebrates mindfulness and simplicity, chefs and home cooks are finding creative possibilities in ingredients that have long been part of the tradition
Shahi Gatta Roll
Shahi Gatta Roll
Rakshitha Priya G
Updated on
6 min read

A time for self-discipline, introspection, fasting, and seeking forgiveness, Paryushan invites the Jain community to pause and embrace simplicity. While food forms an intrinsic part of the observance, the festival’s essence extends to finding meaning in restraint and conscious choices.

For chef Aruna Vijay, Paryushan is often looked at much through the lens of food. In Chennai, home to a strong Marwari and Gujarati community, the festival is celebrated in a “meaningful and beautiful way”, bringing people together for prayers and reflection.

But its lessons can also be found in everyday acts — “not getting angry, not wasting food on your plate, being more conscious about what you consume, or even saying a prayer before you eat”, says Aruna. She adds, “These may sound like very small things, but I think that is actually the beauty of Paryushan. It teaches you that spirituality does not always have to be something grand.”

The food, too, is finding new expressions across generations. A Paryushan-friendly thepla, for instance, could become a paneer-filled taco, with the rules remaining unchanged even as the approach evolves. Calling the perception of Paryushan cooking as restrictive is a “very big misconception”, Aruna says the festival is an opportunity to explore “such a wide variety of legumes, pulses and grains” and rediscover ingredients that are often overlooked through the year.

And perhaps creativity need not always mean reinventing a dish. Sometimes, as Aruna points out, “the most exciting thing you can do is rediscover something that has almost been forgotten” — whether it is a recipe from a grandmother’s kitchen or a humble ingredient finding its way back onto the plate. With that spirit of tradition, experimentation and rediscovery in mind, CE brings together a range of dishes to inspire your Paryushan table.

Recipes by Nikita Shah (IG: @saltinall)

Bringing together comforting staples and festive favourites on one plate, Nikita Shah recommends a Paryushan thali comprising chutti magnidal, puri, steamed rice, chana dal dhokla, kheer and boondi ladoo.

Chutti Magnidal

Ingredients

Yellow moong dal :1 cup

Oil: 2 tbsp

Rai (mustard) seeds: 1 tsp

Jeera seeds: 1 tsp

Haldi: 1 tsp

Coriander: 1 tbsp

Red chilli powder: 1 tbsp

Water:1 cup

Salt: as required

Method

  • Wash and soak 1 cup of yellow moong dal for 30 minutes.

  • Heat 2 tbsps of oil in a kadai, add 1 tsp of each — Rai (mustard) and Jeera seeds — and let them crackle.

  • Add in a pinch of hing, 1 tsp of haldi, 1 tbsp of coriander, and 1 tbsp of red chilli powder. Immediately add in the soaked dal, followed by 1 cup of water, and season with salt.

  • Stir well, cover, and cook on a low flame for 8-10 minutes while stirring occasionally.

Chana Dal Dhokla

Ingredients

  • Chana dal: 1 cup

  • Salt: as required

  • Water: as required

  • Eno

  • Oil: as required

  • Red chilli powder: as required

Method

  • Soak 1 cup of chana dal for a minimum of 4 hours.

  • Drain out the water and transfer into a high-speed blender. Add salt and grind it into a smooth paste.

  • Transfer into a bowl and add a little water to get the desired consistency.

  • Preheat your dhokla steamer.

  • Add Eno to the dhokla batter, mix, and pour onto a greased dhokla plate.

  • Steam for 10-12 mins until a knife comes out clean.

  • Drizzle some oil on top and sprinkle red chilli powder.

  • Serve hot with green chutney and enjoy!

Recipes by Jalpa Gada (IG: @thepink.apron)

Kurmura Vageni

Ingredients

  • Kurmura: 3 cups

  • Roasted chana dal: ½ cup

  • Red chilli: 2 tsp

  • Salt to taste

  • Sugar: 2 tbsp

  • Mint powder: 2 tbsp

  • Oil: 2 tsp

  • Mustard: 1 tsp

  • Jeera:1 tsp

  • Haldi:1 tsp

  • Hing: tsp

  • Sev: for garnish

(You can use green chillies, curry leaves, and tomatoes if you use them in your house during Paryushan)

Method

  • Blend roasted chana dal and chilli flakes into a mixture. Meanwhile, soak the kurmura in water and strain it.

  • Add the chana dal mixture, mint powder, and salt to the kurmura and mix well.

  • Prepare a simple tempering of oil, mustard seeds, hing, jeera, and haldi. Add the kurmura mixture to the tempering and let it cook for a few minutes.

  • Add a pinch of sugar and lime (if you use it). Garnish and enjoy!

Whole Wheat Rava Cake

Ingredients

  • Whole wheat flour: ½ cup

  • Semolina (rava): ½ cup

  • Milk: ¾ cup (room temperature)

  • Castor sugar: ½ cup

  • Ghee: ¼ cup

  • Oil: ¼ cup

  • Cardamom powder: 2 tsp

  • Saffron: a few strands

  • Baking powder: 1.5 tsp

  • Baking soda: 1 tsp

Method

  • Add ½ cup of rava and ¼ cup of castor sugar to a mixture and blend.

  • Add ¼ cup of castor sugar, ¼ cup of ghee, and ¼ cup of oil to a bowl and whisk till well incorporated.

  • Pour ¾ cup of milk and continue whisking. Add the rava sugar blend and whisk again. Cover and let it sit for 15 minutes.

  • Add ½ cup of whole wheat flour, 1.5 tsp of baking powder, 1 tsp of baking soda, 2 tsp of cardamom powder, and a few strands of kesar, and whisk.

  • Fill in a donut baking pan and bake at 170 degrees (the time depends on the mould you use for baking).

Recipes by Neetika Ligga (IG: @food.naama)

Poha Bullets

Ingredients

  • Poha: 1 cup

  • Water: as required

  • Roasted besan: ½ cup

  • Jeera

  • Hing

  • Salt

  • Red chilli powder

  • Garam masala

  • Chat masala

  • Coriander powder

  • Oil for frying

Method

  • Wash and soak poha in water.

  • Add tempering of oil, jeera, and hing.

  • Dry roast besan for 2-3 minutes and add to poha.

  • Add all the spices and water (if required) and make a smooth dough.

  • Make cylindrical-shaped bullets and air/deep fry.

Pappad Pockets

Ingredients

  • Paneer: 1 block (sliced)

  • Salt

  • Red chilli powder

  • Dhania powder

  • Chat masala

  • Oil

  • Papads: as many pieces as required

Method

  • Add red chilli powder, dhania powder, chat masala, and oil to the sliced paneer and mix well.

  • Wet the papad sheet a little, wrap it around the paneer, and seal with water

  • Deep fry until crispy and serve hot.

Recipe by chef Aruna Vijay

Shahi Gatta Rolls

Ingredients

For the Gatta Dough

  • Besan - 1 cup

  • Ajwain - 1 tsp

  • Hing - 1 tsp

  • Red chilli powder - 1½ tsp

  • Salt - to taste

  • Oil - 2 tbsp

For the gravy

  • Oil - 1 tbsp

  • Tej patta - 2

  • Hing - ½ tsp

  • Dry red chillies - 2

  • Jeera - 1 tsp

  • Whisked curd - ¾ cup

  • Red chilli powder - 2½ tsp

  • Turmeric powder - ½ tsp

  • Salt - to taste

  • Coriander powder - 1 tsp

  • Kasuri methi

  • Water - ¼ cup approx

Method

  • Knead everything together to make a firm gatta dough.

  • Roll the dough out evenly into a thin sheet.

  • Mix the grated paneer with salt and spread it evenly over the rolled-out dough.

  • Cut into strips and roll each one tightly, as shown.

  • Steam the rolls for 7-8 minutes and let them cool slightly before cutting into pieces.

  • Heat oil in a pan and add the whole spices and hing. Add the whisked curd along with the spices and cook well.

  • Add the steamed gatta pieces and a little water. Cook until the gravy coats the rolls well. Finish with kasuri methi.

Tips

  • Make the gatta dough firm and knead it well for easy rolling.

  • Spread the paneer mixture evenly and roll the gatta tightly for better shaping.

  • ⁠Once you add the curd, keep stirring it to prevent from curdling.

jain food

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