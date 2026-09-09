TVK functionary murder: Three minors among four held

CHENNAI: Four more persons, including three minors, were held on Tuesday in connection with the murder of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) functionary S Kannan at Vannandurai in Besant Nagar on Saturday night, taking the total number of arrests in the case to nine.

The Shastri Nagar police said the four were allegedly part of the gang involved in the attack and were present at the crime scene. Five men were arrested on Sunday.

Those detained on Tuesday include Sathish (26), who is unemployed, and three juveniles. Among the minors, one is a college student, another works in a private company and the third is unemployed. The police said all the four are friends of prime suspect V Bharani, who was among those arrested on Sunday.