Chennai Airport pick-up plaza likely to open this month

CHENNAI: The pick-up plaza in front of the T1 domestic terminal which had remained unused for nearly nine months after it was built in last December, will soon be put to use.

Around 28 cabs will be able to access the plaza simultaneously through two dedicated pick-up lanes in front of the terminal soon, as the Airports Authority of India (AAI) is working on a new traffic circulation plan at the Chennai Airport, according to official sources.

The move comes major relief to air passengers who have, for nearly two years, had to trudge to the multi-level car park (MLCP) to board app-based cabs.

The new arrangement will initially allow cab operators currently running booking counters at the West MLCP to extend their pick-up services to the plaza. Uber, Ola, Rapido, Fast Track, Red Taxi, Prepaid Taxi, and WTI are among the operators expected to use the facility, a Chennai Airport spokesperson said.

While a specific opening date is yet to be formalised, it is learnt that the Chennai Airport is planning to permit only vehicles with confirmed passenger bookings to be allowed to leave the West MLCP and proceed to the plaza to prevent the facility from becoming another waiting area for taxis.