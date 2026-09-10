Chennai gas firm booked after pipeline-laying work damages EB cable, snaps power

CHENNAI: The Avadi police on Wednesday registered a case against Torrent Gas after the company damaged a 33-kV underground power cable during excavation works for laying pipeline at Paruthipattu on the city outskirts. According to a senior TNPDCL official, the incident occurred around 11.20pm on September 6 near Everwin School.

The damage disrupted power supply from the Paruthipattu substation to areas including Avadi, Kamaraj Nagar and Paruthipattu. TNPDCL personnel immediately repaired the line and restored power supply.

Based on the complaint lodged by Manoharan, TNPDCL assistant engineer, Chennai West Distribution Circle, against the company representative, contractor and driver, a case was registered under Section 289 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 139 of the Electricity Act.

The official said damage to underground power infrastructure causes power interruptions to consumers and financial losses to the utility. He urged contractors to take necessary precautions before undertaking excavation works.

Meanwhile, Electricity Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar directed officials to initiate legal action against those damaging underground power cables during road and other civic works. During a pre-monsoon preparedness meeting at the Secretariat on Wednesday, the minister said such incidents were causing avoidable power outages.

He reviewed measures to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply during the monsoon and examined the state’s power position and reviewed the availability of essential materials such as electricity poles for restoration work during emergencies. He also discussed the disaster management plan and preparedness to respond to disruptions caused by heavy rain and strong winds.