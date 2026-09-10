Contaminated water due to damaged pipes: Ward 178 residents of in Taramani hold stir

CHENNAI: Residents of Periyar Nagar and Gandhi Nagar in Taramani say they have been receiving foul and brackish water mixed with sewage for nearly a year, forcing many families to depend on canned water even for their daily needs.

The problem has worsened in recent weeks, residents said, culminating into a protest near the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board office in Ward 178 on Wednesday.

They also raised complaints over damaged roads and the delay in replacing ageing drinking water and sewer pipelines. “The water is very often brown or black. We cannot use it even for routine household purposes and are forced to buy canned water,” residents told TNIE.

Kumaran N (23), a resident of Periyar Nagar, said repeated complaints over sewage contamination has not brought a lasting solution. Ongoing stormwater drain works in parts of Gandhi Nagar has damaged drinking water pipelines at some locations, allowing sewage to enter the supply network, he said. Residents also said many of the drinking water and sewer lines in the neighbourhood were old and needed replacement. They complained that several roads have not been relaid for years.