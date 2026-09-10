Wearing the weight of the world

Around the same time, a video of a woman in a short dress getting out of a car, falsely identified as Tamil Nadu Industries minister S Keerthana, also went viral. She was shamed by some quarters as a result. Then, the Minister herself made an unfortunate remark that the woman in the video was dressed “arakura”, or inadequately, in a speech in which she otherwise called out the misogyny of the original post. That misogyny is unmistakable, and while it was targeted at the politician, the woman who was actually in the video, a foreign national, also released a clip talking about how stressful the incident had been for her.

While thinking about these brouhahas, a third incident involving women’s apparel caught my attention. During the recent tragic floods in Nepal, a pilgrim from Tamil Nadu named Poonguzhali used the sari she was wearing as a makeshift lifeline, thus saving 21 lives during a landslide. The quick-thinking act was rightfully praised. In a culture where women are routinely shamed for what they wear, how they wear it, and what they don’t wear, the very act of removing one’s clothing in public could have resulted in censure. It hasn’t on any public level though, and this is refreshing in a gloomy way. Modesty is a concept that is so often taken to ridiculous levels in India, after all. The onus of maintaining that modesty is also always placed on women, and not on those who cast the gaze.